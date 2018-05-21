Two men jailed for teen's murder in Deeside drugs row

Two men have been jailed for the murdering a teenager on Deeside.

Matthew Cassidy was stabbed in Connah's Quay, in what Mold Crown Court head was a "savage, sustained and brutal attack".

The nineteen-year-old, from Liverpool, was stabbed nine times at the Bethel Place Flats in May last year.

David Woods and Leslie Baines arranged to go to the flats to carry out an attack with a blade, although it was not known who inflicted the fatal blow.

The prosecution alleged the victim was supplying drugs on Deeside and claimed the attack was a dispute with a rival gang.

David John Woods, 20, of Douglas Place in Liverpool, was ordered to serve 27 years.

Co-defendant Leslie Peter Baines, 48, of King’s Road in Connah’s Quay, must serve 26 years.

Mr Justice Clive Lewis said he was sure both went to the flat intending to carry out a joint attack with a knife.

Woods, the leader of a rival drugs gang, changed his plea part way through his trial and admitted murdering Matthew.

He also admitted intending to pervert the course of justice by providing police with false telephone evidence to try blame it all on Baines.

The court heard how Woods had been covertly recorded during a prison visit at Altcourse in Liverpool, making admissions to the murder to his family and friends.

Baines denied any involvement but was convicted by a jury at Mold Crown Court last month.