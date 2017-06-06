Vandals target former Hotpoint factory in Denbighshire

Italian tout jailed for fake Champions League tickets
A ticket tout has been jailed for having fake tickets for the Champions League final in Cardiff.
Police say vandals have caused significant damage to the former Hotpoint factory in Bodelwyddan.
Officers from North Wales Police say there has been "extensive damage", with windows smashed in one of the buildings which had been used as a training facility.
Crime Prevention Officer David Williams, who attended the scene said, "It's a long time since I have seen a building so badly damaged by acts of vandalism.
"Almost every pane of glass has been smashed, every door and window damaged.
"Attempts were also made to set fire to some of the fixtures and fittings and so North Wales Fire & Rescue are helping us with this investigation.
The vandals are thought to have caused the damage on either Saturday 27th May or 28th May.
Officer Williams added: "Security patrols will now be working on the site and enquiries to identify the offenders are in progress."
A woman killed in a hit and run in Newport has been named.
The UEFA Champions Festival in Cardiff Bay has come to a close, bringing an end to four days of celebrations in the Welsh capital.
The Welsh wonder trained with the rest of the Real Madrid squad at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on Friday night
