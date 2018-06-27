Woman dies after being hit by a bus in Flintshire

A woman has died after her car crashed with a bus in Flintshire.

Police were called to Mostyn Road in Greenfield on Monday lunchtime.

A grey Peugeot 208 collided with a single decker bus on the A548.

The 78-year-old driver of the Peugeot was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, but died in the early hours of Wednesday.

PC Emma Birrell of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision, and are particularly keen on speaking to any passengers that were on board the P&O Lloyd service bus at the time to make contact with us.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101."