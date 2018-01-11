Woman killed and baby seriously injured in Gwynedd crash

A woman has died after a serious crash on the A487 in Gwynedd.

A lorry and a Ford Fiesta were involved in the collision in Gellilydan around 11.20am on Thursday morning.

The female passenger of the Fiesta died at the scene of the crash, while a six-month-old baby girl was seriously injured.

The female driver of the car also sustained life threatening injuries and has been flown to hospital.

North Wales Police say their families are being supported by police officers.

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Sadly this is now a fatal road traffic collision investigation and our thoughts remain with the families at this time.

"We now know that four vehicles stopped to assist at the scene and we are keen on speaking to the drivers and occupants of those cars.

"If anybody has any information that could assist our investigation I would urge them to contact us on 101 as soon as possible."