Woman seriously injured in Anglesey crash

Carwyn Jones welcomes the PM to Wales
First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones is welcoming leaders from across the UK to Cardiff.
Police say a woman's been seriously injured in a crash on Anglesey.
She was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after a Citreon C4 and Honda Civic collided on a road between Bodffordd and Llangwyllog, just before 10pm on Saturday evening.
Three women from the Citreon were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, while the driver of the Honda was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Sergeant Jason Diamond from the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our enquiries are underway including ongoing work with the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit at the scene.
"We are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen either vehicle in the area prior to the collision to come forward."
A national service is being held to remember all those who died or suffered under Nazi persecution and other genocides.
Medical professionals warn the alarming gap between the rich and poor is risking the health of children in Wales.
Cardiff’s making history, becoming the first city in Europe to use intelligent parking.
