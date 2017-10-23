Wrexham house fire caused by child lighting firework

A family from North Wales have had a lucky escape after a firework was set off in their house this morning.

The rocket was lit in the house, by a young child, and completely destroyed the kitchen of the property on Heol y Plas in Cefn Mawr.

A man, woman and three children were in the house at the time and managed to escape without injury.

Firefighters from Llangollen and Wrexham established the cause of the fire as a firework that was lit inside the property.

Jess Smith who lived in the house, said: "We were lucky to escape from the property unharmed this morning and my advice to everyone would be never store fireworks in the house.

"Please do not think that this type of incident will not happen to you because it can easily happen to anyone and ensure that you have educated your children about the dangers of fireworks.

"It only took a minute for the firework to go off and completely destroy the kitchen.”

Tim Owen, from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This incident highlights the dangers of fireworks if not used correctly.

"This firework was accessible and ignited by a young child.

“Our message is always keep firework in a closed box away from children as well as lighters and matches.

"This family have been lucky this morning that no one was injured.

"We cannot over emphasise that the best way to reduce the number of injuries during bonfire celebrations is by attending organised events.

"They are the safest type of displays, have the best facilities and offer the best value for money."