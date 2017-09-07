Wrexham man jailed for post about Muslims after Manchester bombing

A man from Wrexham has been jailed for posting "let's kill every Muslim" on facebook after the Manchester bombing.

Keegan Jakovlevs posted the message shortly after the attack at the Manchester arena, which killed 22 people.

His message read: "Thoughts with all the families in the horrible Manchester bombing, but no let's not stop letting them in the country let's kill every ... Muslim ... we see ... bet they would still send us down".

The post was taken down shortly afterwards.

Sue Hemming from Crown Prosecution Service said: "After the Manchester attack there were countless messages of support on social media for those affected but Keegan Jakovlevs chose to stir up religious hatred by calling for British Muslims to be indiscriminately killed.

"No harmful consequences appear to have resulted but his intention was clear.

"People should not assume they can hide on social media when stirring up hatred and violence."

The 22-year-old admitted publishing material with the intention of stirring up religious hatred.

Jakovlevs been sentenced to 12 months in prison at Mold Crown Court.