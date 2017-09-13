Wrexham man jailed for sexual assault

A man from Wrexham has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman.

Nigel Pope was caught out when the victim’s DNA was found on his body. He claimed he was just looking for a lighter and that the DNA came off a cushion, but the 64-year-old has been convicted by a jury at Mold Crown Court.

During his trial, the victim told the jury how she woke up and found the defendant assaulting her, in July last year.

She said she called police and that when Pope was arrested, he said "I know what this is about."

Prosecuting barrister Simon Rogers told the jury that the victim was almost half Pope’s age and that he took advantage of her while she slept.

Henry Hills, defending, said his client denied any contact with the victim, and said the defendant suffered from mental health difficulties, and was anxious and depressed.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said it was a serious offence and described Pope’s behaviour as “appalling”.

“You have shown no remorse and no understanding of the effect on the victim”, he told the defendant.

“You showed a complete lack of morals and took advantage of her, no down to the strong lager you had consumed.”

"It may be that you thought she was rather worse for wear than she was.”

Judge Rowlands said that if he had been sober the offence would not have happened and described it as "drunken risk taking".

In a victim impact statement, the woman told how she thought about what had happened every day.

The victim told how she blamed herself, had lost trust in people and been terrified when she had seen the defendant in the run up to the trial.