Hearts Christmas Wishes with Venue Cymru

This week we headed to Pengwern College to deliver a special Christmas Wish!

In the lead up to Christmas Eve, we'll be making a Christmas Wish come true each day.

Look out for Lois & Oli surprising each winner by paying them a visit and delivering their chosen gift!

Tune into the Heart North & Mid Wales Breakfast Show, tomorrow morning from 6-10am to hear the Christmas wishes we will be granting next...

Merry Christmas!

Lois & Oli xxx