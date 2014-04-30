Advertise In The North West

30th April 2014, 12:23

Heart Advertising

Comments

Advertise With Us
Welcome to the commercial page for Heart, part of Global Radio. This page contains information regarding commercial opportunities on our station. To find out more, please get in touch with the contacts at the bottom of this page.

Advertising On Air And Online
If you would like to advertise your company or product on our radio station or website, please contact the team on 0161 662 4720.

About Heart Creative Services
- Award winning creative team focused on writing results-driven radio campaigns.
- Write and produce your creative work with RACC clearance, which protects you and your customers.
- Able to meet short deadlines and tight turnaround times.
- Produce ads for Heart and all Global Radio stations as well as external stations.
- Organise and book celebrity voiceovers, studio hire, custom composed music.

For more information on radio advertising and how it works, please visit the Radio Advertising Bureau at www.rab.co.uk

Join our Sales Team – Current Vacancies

Do you have sales, creative, sponsorship and promotions or administrative skills? Have a look to see what vacancies we have here or at other sites in our group.

We may not have anything available right now, but get ahead of the game and tell us where you live, what you have to offer and why we should grab you whilst we have the chance.

To find out more about the type of jobs we have available click here.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Matt Wilkinson

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 82122

Matt Wilkinson

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Shopping Our Advertisers

Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart North West.

Follow Heart on Twitter