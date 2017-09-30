Stabbing at a nightclub on Deansgate.

At around 2.50am police were called to reports of a large fight involving men and women on John Dalton Street in the city centre.

It is believed the fighting began in the Suburbia nightclub.

Officers attended and quickly identified that during the fighting a man had been stabbed.

A 21-year-old man was treated for stab wounds to his neck at the scene but he sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Several other people were taken to hospital with injuries, including a man who had been hit with a glass and two women, aged 19 and 21 who were left unconscious after being punched.

Police officers were also attacked during the fighting and two officers had to be treated for minor injuries.

Four men have been arrested by police:

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer

A 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a knife.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

All four men are now in police custody for questioning.

John Dalton Street and King Street South are currently closed.

Chief Superintendent Emily Higham from GMP’s major incident team said: “What we were faced with during the early hours of this morning was a large group of men and women fighting in the street.

“Sadly, a 21-year-old man has lost his life, my thoughts go out to his family at this unimaginably painful time.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fighting to get in touch as soon as possible. We believe the fighting started in the Suburbia nightclub and spilled out onto the road, so there is potentially a nightclub full of witnesses who we want to hear from.

“The fight happened near to where the Conservative Party Conference will be held this week, we are confident however, that the fight was not linked in any way to this, or to any planned protests. There is currently a scene in place and some road closures in the area.

“I am asking anyone who has any information or concerns to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency. The level of violence people were using towards each other and police was shocking and this resulted in the tragic loss of a young man’s life. We cannot let those responsible get away with this.”