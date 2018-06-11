Arrests over Liverpool shooting
11 June 2018, 13:22
Police said a 26-year-old woman from Maghull was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender after the death of Miguel Reynolds from Manchester.
Mr Reynolds was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later after the shooting in the Netherton area of Liverpool.
Emergency services were first called to Assissian Crescent at about 8pm on Thursday.
A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident remains in police custody.