Arrests over Liverpool shooting

11 June 2018, 13:22

police tape

Police said a 26-year-old woman from Maghull was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender after the death of Miguel Reynolds from Manchester.

Mr Reynolds was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later after the shooting in the Netherton area of Liverpool.

Emergency services were first called to Assissian Crescent at about 8pm on Thursday.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

