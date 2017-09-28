Attempted abduction of a child in Salford

28 September 2017, 15:02

Police

Greater Manchester Police said the boy was grabbed by a man from behind while walking in Salford on Wednesday afternoon, forced down an alley and onto nearby wasteland.

He managed to escape and return home.

Officers were called to Castleway in Clifton, Salford, at about 3.45pm on Wednesday.

The man is described as black, around six foot four inches tall and in his late 20s.

Detective Inspector Joe Clarke said: "People in the area will understandably be concerned that this has happened to a young boy.

"We have a team of officers carrying out a number of enquiries and have increased patrols in the area, please talk to them if you have any concerns.

"It was a busy time of day, so I'm really appealing for anyone who heard a disturbance at this time, or saw something that stood out from the norm, to get in touch and help our investigation."

Trending on Heart

emmerdale

THIS 'Emmerdale' Couple WILL Reunite...

Take Me Out OAP

Seniors Will Finally Get Their Chance At Love On Take Me Out Spin-Off
Mel Brooks The One Show

Last Night Mel Brooks Said What EVERYONE Was Thinking About The One Show
Pitch Perfect 3 Bellas

Here's The Trailer For The Last EVER Pitch Perfect And We Are So Emotional

Latest News

See more Latest News

Catalonia: The messy reality of the referendum Spain wants shut down

Madeleine McCann: Police investigation gets more funding from Home Office

British Masters: Tyrrell Hatton shares first-round lead after flying finish

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News