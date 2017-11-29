Big Sam Joins Everton

Caretaker boss David Unsworth will remain in charge for the West Ham game.

Sam Allardyce is due to be in the hotseat for the first time against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Everton said in a statement: "Sam Allardyce will be at USM Finch Farm this afternoon to finalise terms on becoming the new manager of Everton Football Club.

"David Unsworth will remain in charge of the Blues for tonight's Premier League match against West Ham United at Goodison Park."