Blackpool Festival Postponed

9 July 2018, 13:51

Mariah Carey

Livewire was due to take place over the August bank holiday weekend with Boyz II Men and Matt Goss also on the bill.

A spokesman for the festival said the decision to postpone was made due to the ill-health of key personnel at the local promoter, Manchester-based Livewire Events Ltd.
He added: "Discussions are currently under way with some of the artists' representatives to determine participation in Livewire 2019.
"Ticket-holders can seek a refund from point of purchase."
Carey was due to headline on the Friday night of the festival (August 24) at Blackpool's Tower Headland Arena - her only UK festival appearance this year.
Goss and Boyz II Men were both due to play on August 23. Headline acts for August 25 and 26 had not been confirmed.
Earlier this year country music star Kenny Rogers pulled out of his Saturday headline slot due to ill-health.
Livewire Festival launched last year and saw acts including Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and The Jacksons perform.

