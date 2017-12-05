Boy, 14, Charged Over Fatal Hit And Run

Now Playing
Don't Speak No Doubt Download 'Don't Speak' on iTunes
5 December 2017, 07:51
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with causing the death of a 78-year-old woman by dangerous driving in Liverpool.
May Laidlaw died in a hit-and-run collision with a scrambler-type motorbike while crossing Queens Drive in Walton, Liverpool around 5pm on Saturday.
She suffered multiple injuries and later died in hospital.
The suspect voluntarily attended a police station in Liverpool on Sunday.
Merseyside Police said on Monday he has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and driving without insurance.
He will appear before Liverpool Youth Court on Tuesday morning.