Boy, 14, Charged Over Fatal Hit And Run

5 December 2017, 07:51

Police generic

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with causing the death of a 78-year-old woman by dangerous driving in Liverpool.

May Laidlaw died in a hit-and-run collision with a scrambler-type motorbike while crossing Queens Drive in Walton, Liverpool around 5pm on Saturday.

She suffered multiple injuries and later died in hospital.

The suspect voluntarily attended a police station in Liverpool on Sunday.

Merseyside Police said on Monday he has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and driving without insurance.

He will appear before Liverpool Youth Court on Tuesday morning.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan's Bridemaids

Meghan Markle Will Have These Two Special Guests Follow Her Down The Aisle!

Joseph Parker's promoter says Anthony Joshua hasn't softened stance in talks for unification fight

'Everything made of metal has gone' from Japanese island visited by North Koreans

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News