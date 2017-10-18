Boy, 15, 'Critical' after stabbing

Police have launched an investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Greater Manchester.

Shortly after 7.10pm on Tuesday 17 October 2017, police were called by the Ambulance Service to Worsley Avenue in Moston to reports that a boy had been found with stab wounds.



Officers attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital. He is currently in a life-threatening condition.



A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a section 18 wounding.



Police are now appealing for witnesses.



GMP’s Inspector Matt Oxley said: “This was a horrific attack on a young boy who is now fighting for his life. My thoughts are with him and his family.



Our investigation is in it’s very early stages so we are appealing for anyone who knows what happened to get in touch.



We have made an arrest however we are still trying to piece together the puzzle and would appreciate the public’s help.”



Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 1969 of the 17 October 2017, alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.