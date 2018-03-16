Boy Subjected to Southprort Sex Attack

Police in Southport are investigating a sex-attack on a 14-year-old boy.

At around 8.15am on Monday, 19 February, the victim was at a bus stop on Preston New Road, between Glenpark Drive and Fairhaven Road, when he was approached by a male believed to be around 18-19 years old. The suspect grabbed the victim over his clothing before there was an altercation. The suspect then made off on foot.

The suspect is described as white, 18-19 years old, with a pale complexion, of medium build, with straight black hair and a long side fringe. He had a short but full beard and what were described as dirty teeth.

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries have been carried out and detectives are now widening the appeal to see if anyone can come forward with information.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: "This was an alarming incident which has left the victim understandably distressed and we will act on all information to find the person responsible.

"We know from our enquiries that dozens of vehicles were passing this busy road as the incident took place and the occupants or pedestrians may have thought they were witnessing a minor scuffle between two youths. I want to emphasise that they may well have witnessed the aftermath of this sexual assault and therefore, any information or dash-cam footage which can be provided may be invaluable in identifying the person responsible and removing him from the community.

"The incident happened close to the Lancashire border so I would also ask anyone from the Banks or the surrounding areas who may have seen anything to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked @MerPolHQ, 101 quoting reference number 18200042626, or the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.