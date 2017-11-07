Cheshire Policeman Charged With Rape

7 November 2017, 18:23

Police generic

A police officer has been charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The force suspended Pc Naude, of Market Drayton, Shropshire, following an alleged incident reported to officers in Crewe on November 3.

A police spokeswoman said: "As soon as concerns were raised, officers took immediate action to investigate the allegation and an arrest was made on Saturday November 4.

"Naude was served a suspension notice after being charged on Sunday November 5.

"As a matter of course, Cheshire Constabulary has referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

"Cheshire Police take all allegations of rape extremely seriously and has specialist trained officers available to provide support.

"Anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime is urged to contact police."

