Eight men arrested over class A drugs

14 October 2017, 11:20

Officers executed warrants at 10 addresses on Thursday.

It's part of a 18-month investigation by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (Titan) investigation into alleged conspiracy to supply Class A and B controlled drugs.

The operation was carried out with the support of officers from Police Scotland, Cheshire Police, North Wales Police and the National Crime Agency.

Police said that eight people were each charged with four offences of conspiracy to supply cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and amphetamine.

The men charged south of the border were Steven Roberts, 39, of Cartrefllfliyd, Cefn Uchaf, Cyfflliog, Ruthin, North Wales, Dale Owen, 39, of Deva Close, Mickle Trafford, Cheshire, Steven McEntee, 32, of Egerton Park, Rock Ferry, Wirral and Gary Jones, 41, of Prentice Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral.

In Scotland the men charged were Scott George McAllister, 44, of Abbotsford Court, Cumbernauld, James McLaughlin, 42, of Hazeldene Park, Kilwinning,  James Campbell Clark, 42, of Hazeldene Park, Kilwinning, and Steven Clark, 41, of Castle Avenue, Stevenston.

A ninth man arrested, a 34-year-old man from Rock Ferry, Wirral, was released under investigation.

Police said that Jones and McEntee were remanded in custody and will make their first appearances via video link on Thursday October 19.

The remaining six men were refused bail and will appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on Saturday October 14.

The arrest phase follows a day of action on September 12 2017, when warrants were executed at a number of properties across the Wirral, Milton Keynes and Bristol areas.

