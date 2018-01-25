Everton Reveal New Stadium 'Principles'

Everton has announced eleven principles they say are important ahead of any move to a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

The Blues are edging closer to a move away from Goodison Park, but has canvassed opinion from supporters about what they feel is important ahead of any relocation.

On the list is things like making sure the ground is easy to access, has a good atmosphere and is affordable for people to go to. Supporters also highlighted the need for cutting-edge technology and a desire for it to be an iconic Liverpool landmark.

The Club's Chief Executive, Robert Elstone, told fans: "I know all Evertonians are excited by the prospect of a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and whilst we have a long way to go to achieve our ambition, the Club remains confident and fully committed.

"We recognise how important it will be to listen to our fans and I’m pleased to invite you to play a key part in shaping the most important period in our Club’s history.

"To help guide and organise your feedback and ideas, we have developed Key Principles, not just for our new home at Bramley-Moore Dock but also for our legacy at Goodison Park and Liverpool 4."