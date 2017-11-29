Family Of Teen Murder Victim Issue Birthday Appeal

The family of a teenager, who was shot dead in Huyton, are urging people to search their consciences and come forward with information about his killer.

The family of Huyton murder victim James Meadows and Merseyside Police detectives are issuing a joint appeal for information on what would have been James's 18th birthday today, Wednesday 29 November.

James's family statement:

"Today is James's 18th birthday. It's a time that James should be celebrating and having fun with his much loved family and friends. Instead of the celebratory plans we had made and the presents we had bought for him, which we can't give to him, we will be visiting his grave with cards and flowers.

"We should be watching him enjoy himself and living his life to the full, instead as a family we are unable to do this with James being tragically and cruelly taken away from us at such a young age.

"As a family the void of James not being with us is still unbearable. Each day we expect and wait for him to walk through the door. We appeal to anyone with a conscience to please come forward and provide information to the police. We will never get our beloved James back but justice for James will help our family to come to terms with this living nightmare that we find ourselves in."

Detective Chief Inspector Bev Hyland, who is leading the investigation into James's murder, said: "It is now almost two months since the tragic murder of James Meadows and the passing of his 18th birthday will only add to the pain that his family and friends are feeling.

"The investigation into James's murder continues and I want to take this opportunity to ask anyone with information to search their consciences and come forward, either directly to the investigation team, or you can pass information anonymously through Crimestoppers, a charity completely independent of the police.

"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone in the area of Lyme Cross Road on the evening of Sunday, 8 October, or anyone who saw a dark coloured hatchback car, possibly a Mercedes, on the Longview or Hillside estate.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice. You can speak to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of police. You can be assured that any information will be treated sensitively and we will fully support and give guidance to anyone who comes forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 0800 230 0600 or the Crimestoppers line, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.