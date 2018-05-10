Giants Return To Liverpool

The Giants are returning to Liverpool for a third and final time.

Royal de Luxe will bring the Giants back to Liverpool for 'Liverpool's Dream' between October 4th and 7th in what will be the final episode of the Giant Spectacular.

The Giants first came to the city in 2012 with 'Sea Odyssey' to mark the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. It returned in 2014 with 'Memories of August 1914' featuring The Little Girl and Xolo.

Details of 'Liverpool's Dream' remain top secret for now, but we know the giants will head to the Wirral this time as well.

In 2014, more than a million people lined the streets to witness the event and it raised more than £46m for the local economy.

Founder and Artistic Director of Royal de Luxe, Jean Luc Courcoult, said: “We love Liverpool and can’t wait to return.

“The welcome we receive from the people of the city warms our hearts and we are excited about not only bringing a brand new story to Liverpool, but also to exploring beautiful Wirral for the first time.

“As it will be our last Giant show here we think it will be very special, and we hope people will enjoy our final farewell to the city which is our second home.”

Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, said: “For many, this event will be one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

“Since the Giants left us nearly four years ago, we have been approached hundreds of times by people asking when they are going to return.

“We always wanted the Giant spectaculars to be a trilogy, but the final instalment had to be at the right time, with the right story – and what better than for it to take place in a year in which we celebrate how culture has transformed the city.

“The event details are shrouded in mystery, and all we can reveal at the moment is the theme around their visit is Liverpool’s Dream – which is fitting as at the turn of the millennium this city could only dream of the cultural transformation it was about to embark upon.

“To be able to share the Giants with Wirral will give this chapter an added, exciting dimension and a whole new backdrop for these huge, larger than life characters to perform in – and I’d like to thank the Combined Authority and Arts Council England for helping make their return possible.

“The power of staging these large-scale activities should never be underestimated. They bring in visitors from across the world and generate millions of pounds into the local economy. But the impact on people is priceless. A city which is ambitious and pushes creative boundaries engenders pride and makes it somewhere people want to live, work and play in which is invaluable.”

Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “As a Combined Authority we recognise the key role that culture has played and continues to play in transforming the city region’s fortunes.

“It has changed how others see us and how we see ourselves, and boosted both our international appeal and our economy. I saw this first-hand, as I had the privilege to be Liverpool’s Lord Mayor during our year as European Capital of Culture and I am delighted that we have continued to build on the energy generated by that year’s events.

“I am very proud that the Combined Authority has been able to support this spectacular event and the whole of the Liverpool 2018 programme. I am as excited as everyone else by the return of the Giants and I cannot wait to see how this unique trilogy will play out this Autumn.”

The Leader of Wirral Council, Councillor Phil Davies, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the Giants across the Mersey for the first time.

“Wirral is thriving – we have huge regeneration schemes coming to fruition, thousands of jobs being created through our Wirral Growth Company, and a programme of incredibly exciting events taking place throughout the year as part of Imagine Wirral.

“Working with our colleagues in the Liverpool City Region to bring huge events like the Giants to our shores is exactly the kind of thing we should be doing. These events attract thousands of visitors to our region, boosting local businesses and helping local people and families create memories which will stay with them forever.”

Director of Culture, Claire McColgan MBE, said: “The amazing thing about this event is the people it engages and enthrals. There’s an audience who have seen the giants in the flesh and been part of their magical journey around the city before and are eager to see their return.

“And then there are thousands or others who were perhaps too young, or hadn’t even been born when the event was last here in 2014, who are going to experience the wonder and awe which comes from these beautifully crafted visitors walking our streets.

“This is an event which brings together communities from across the city, and for 2018, across the city region. Together we will enjoy the unrivalled creations of Royal de Luxe which will transform our neighbourhoods into an unforgettable performance space.”

