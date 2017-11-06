Girl 'abducted' in Manchester park

Hundreds of cars were searched at Heaton Park last night after reports of a young girl being abducted after the fireworks had finished.

At around 9.15pm this evening, Sunday 5 November, police were alerted by security staff to a possible abduction of a child at Heaton Park.

A number of procedures were followed including the search of vehicles leaving the park and some disruption was caused.

Officers have been working through the night to corroborate the report however, the evidence available at this time does not suggest that a child has been abducted.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to contact police.

GMP’s Superintendent Mark Kenny said: “Reports that relate to abduction are taken very seriously and extensive enquiries were conducted overnight.

“Officers acted quickly to ensure the safety of the public and this included the checks of vehicles at the park.

“I am positive the report made to us was in good faith however, we have not received a report of a missing child that matches the information reported to us.

“We continue to investigate the circumstances so we can be sure of exactly what has happened and I encourage anyone to speak to us about any concerns that they have.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2512 of 05/11/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111