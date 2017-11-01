Home Office Releases Hillsborough Review

A review of the experiences of the Hillsborough families is due to be published by the Home Office today.

Bishop James Jones was asked to write the report following the conclusion of inquests into the deaths of the 96 Liverpool FC fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

His findings are expected to be published at 11.30am on Wednesday.

The inquests, which concluded in April last year, found the victims were unlawfully killed and errors by police and the ambulance service contributed to their deaths.

Then home secretary Theresa May commissioned Bishop Jones to write the report so the Government could "understand and learn" from the experiences of the families.

Speaking in Parliament, she said: "This report will be published in due course, to ensure that the full perspective of those most affected by the Hillsborough disaster is not lost."

Bishop Jones, 69, chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel, which oversaw the release of thousands of documents relating to the disaster.