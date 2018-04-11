Job losses in Greater Manchester

The firm, which owns Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, will close its sites in Shaw, Little Hulton and Raven from mid-2020 onwards as part of plans to move operations to a new automated warehouse in the East Midlands.

The move has put the jobs of 1,177 Shop Direct employees and 815 agency workers in doubt.

Development of the new site in the East Midlands will start in May, and is expected to be operational in 2021.

The site will be fully automated, which Shop Direct said would allow it to respond more quickly to changing consumer demand.

Around 500 new jobs will be created at the new site, and during peak periods Shop Direct expects to employ between 200 and 300 agency workers.