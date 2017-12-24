Lancashire Man Killed In North Wales Crash

24 December 2017, 08:09

Daniel Deegan

Tributes are being paid to a Lancashire man who's been killed in a crash in North Wales.

26-year-old Daniel Deegan from Lancashire died following a collision on Wednesday evening.

A black Ford Focus and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van collided near Old Colwyn.

Daniel's family have paid tribute, saying he was a "funny, family man".

"A heart of gold, petrol head and fixer. A really funny family man who leaves behind four small children. 

"A lovable rogue, known as Del Boy (from Only Fools and Horses). Very popular locally and liked by all who knew him.  

"He also always made an instant good impact, a ray of sunshine who had a precious bond with his Mum.”

Police are still investigating the crash and are asking witnesses to contact 101.

