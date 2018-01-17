Liverpool footballer sentenced

Liverpool footballer Jon Flanagan has been sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month community order for assaulting his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty at Liverpool Magistrates' Court earlier this month to common assault by beating of Rachael Wall.

The court heard that he kicked his partner in an attack in Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday December 22.

At the hearing on January 2 he was given unconditional bail and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced him on Wednesday to the 12-month community order, which will include 15 rehabilitation activity days, 40 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

She said: "You are, of course, a young man of previous good character and therefore it's undoubtedly sad that you have brought yourself here by your behaviour."