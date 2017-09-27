Liverpool X Factor Star Forced To Pull Out

One of the early stars of the X Factor has been forced to pull out of the show just before the boot camp stage gets underway.

Anthony Russell, from Liverpool, who turned up with a black eye after being attacked on his way from a gig, was one of the most memorable auditions as he talked about the difficulties in his personal life.

(Pic via @AntRArtist on Twitter)

An X Factor spokesman said on Tuesday: "Earlier this month, due to personal reasons, Anthony withdrew from the show.

"We are sad to see him go and wish his all the best for the future."

Another source from the show said they would like to see him back on the series on the future if he can manage to "get his life back on track".

They said: "Anthony has been going through some personal issues for some time - as he sang about at his audition.

"Those issues were still affecting him. So, everyone has urged him to concentrate on getting himself better right now.

"Anthony has always said he will never give up on music. Production are all very fond of him and think he has really potential so have told him, if he straightens himself out, they would love him to have another shot at X Factor next year.

"That is the perfect incentive for him to get his life back on track.

"The public support really did help him to believe in himself. So, everyone hopes he will come back next year healthier."

The show's initial rounds of pre-recorded auditions concluded last week and the next episodes will catch up with the contestants as they hone their performance skills at boot camp.

Creators pointed out that, due to the nature of filming, viewers will still see Anthony on the show over the coming weeks.