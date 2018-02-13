Man arrested over Ancoats body

Shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday 13 February 2018, police were called to reports that a man had jumped from a second storey flat window on Swan Street.

A short time later, we received further reports that a number of people had been assaulted.

Police then gained entry to a flat and found the body of a woman.

A 37-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

There are several road closures in place including Swan Street so people are asked to please avoid the area.

Superintendent Chris Hill, of GMP’s City of Manchester team, said: “We are currently working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding what has happened this morning and the woman’s death.

“Her death is currently being treated as suspicious and we have a team of officers working at the scene.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation however I would urge anyone with any information to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 327 of 13/02/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.