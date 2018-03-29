Man In Hospital After Latest Shooting

A man has been taken to hospital after another shooting on Merseyside, this time in Litherland.

Officers were contacted at just before 7pm to reports that a 20-year-old man had been shot in the leg in Gorsey Lane.

The man was taken to hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

An investigation is currently underway and house-to-house and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

Chief Inspector Stephen Rice said: "The investigation is currently in its early stages and we are working to establish what has happened.

"I would appeal for anyone who was in the area around Gorsey Lane this evening who has seen anyone on motorbikes or individuals acting suspiciously to contact us a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to this investigation.

"I want to reassure the public that we are committed to tackling gun crime and we will continue to take action to protect our communities from individuals who use firearms in broad daylight with no thought for members of the public around them just going about their daily business.

Information from the public is vital, anyone with information in relation to Merseyside gun crime is asked to contact the MSOC Guncrime hotline on 0800 230 0600 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also contact us on social media @MerPolCC.