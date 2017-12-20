Man Injured In Scrambler Hit And Run

A 62-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after a hit and run involving a scrambler bike on Merseyside.

Officers were called at 5.10pm following reports a black and white scrambler bike had collided with a pedestrian on Gorsey Lane, Litherland, near its junction with Pendle Drive, before crashing into barriers. The rider of the bike left the scene on foot and is reported to have ran into a nearby housing estate. It is believed he was wearing a blue helmet.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, has been taken to hospital and is being treated for leg, arm and back injuries. His condition is described as serious.

An investigation is currently underway and part of Gorsey Lane has been temporarily closed.

The scrambler bike will be recovered from the scene and forensically examined.

Detective Inspector Simon Vaughan said: "Our inquiries into this incident are at an early stage but we believe the scrambler bike was being ridden in a dangerous and anti-social way prior to the collision.

"This incident again illustrates the risk that scrambler bike riders pose to other road users and pedestrians. These people have no regard for anyone but themselves and don’t care about the consequences of their actions.

"If you saw this bike being ridden in anti-social manner on Gorsey Lane shortly before this incident, or witnessed the incident itself, please come forward. We would also appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV footage of any part of this incident, before, during and after to get in touch.

"We will continue to take pro-active action against those involved in the criminal use of scrambler bikes on our roads and will do everything possible to locate and seize suspected stolen or nuisance bikes and arrest those who are putting the safety of others at risk.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reassure communities across Merseyside that we understand their concerns about scrambler bikes and are relentless in our efforts to tackle them.

"Such behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside. I would urge anyone with information which could help us take these bikes out of circulation and make our streets safer to keep coming forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 quoting log 805 of 19th December. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.