Miguel Murder Police Make Second Arrest

A second person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man from Manchester in Liverpool last week.

Detectives investigating the murder of Miguel Reynolds have arrested a 26-year-old woman from Maghull on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has been taken into police custody for questioning.

A 21-year-old man from Manchester arrested yesterday, also in connection with this incident, remains in police custody.

Miguel, 21, was shot dead on Assissian Crescent in Netherton on Thursday.