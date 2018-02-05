More Arrests In Teen Murder Probe

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenage boy in Liverpool have made three more arrests.

Brandon Regan, 17, was found stabbed to death in the garden of a house on Critchley Road in Speke last week.

Three people have already been questioned in connection with his murder and released on bail, but Merseyside Police have arrested a further two men and one woman.

A 24-year-old man from Speke was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to a police station for questioning by detectives.

A 29-year-old male from Garston and a 28-year-old female from Speke, were arrested on Friday (2 February) on suspicion of assisting an offender and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 18200026428 or you can call or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111. You can also use their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.