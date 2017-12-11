Multiple Casualties In Manchester House Blaze

A number of people have been taken to hospital following a major fire at a terraced house in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at a mid-terraced house on Jackson Street, Worsley, at 4.59am on Monday, December 11.

Firefighters rescued five people from the house and used six breathing apparatus, three hose reels and a ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Four crews from Farnworth, Bolton Central and Eccles attended.

Residents and commuters are advised to continue to avoid the area due to road closures.

Firefighters are still on the scene to monitor the house for any remaining hotspots.

Heart understands there has been a number of casualties but it is not clear how serious their injuries are, or if there has been any fatalities.