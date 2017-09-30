Murder investigation begins in Rochdale

The 59-year-old victim was attacked outside a chicken takeaway on Reed Hill, Rochdale, at around 9.15 pm on Thursday.



He fell backwards, hitting his head on the floor, suffering a major wound.

Police believe a group of up to five men may have approached him outside Dixy Chicken before he was assaulted.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Wes Knights said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this tragic time, we are doing all that we can to find those responsible and give the family the answers they deserve.

"I need to hear from anyone who was in the Reed Hill area yesterday evening at around this time, who may have seen something.