Plans for new Liverpool car park

LIVERPOOL City Council has submitted an outline planning application to erect a new multi-storey car park on the city's waterfront.

Costing £26m, the new car park is being funded from a combination of general council spending and monies generated from the insurance pay out from the fire. The car park will be fitted with a state of the art CCTV and payments system, electric charging points, sprinkler system,15 motorcycle spaces and 50 cycle spaces.

A series of highway improvements are also being proposed to improve access into and out of the car park, especially after sell-out events at ACC Liverpool, to reduce congestion in the city centre.

Councillor James Noakes, Liverpool City Council's Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways, said: "It's been seven months since that devastating fire and every day since council officers have been working to get us to the point where a long term solution can be delivered.

"Every element of that traumatic night has been very complex and at times very sensitive, not least for those who have had to navigate the often labyrinthine processes for insurance claims.

"The temporary facilities have ensured business continues at the venues, and to date it has worked seamlessly, to the credit of everyone involved.

"This new car park will be built to latest specifications will give ACC Liverpool a facility that will more than meet its growing needs. Having recently completed the new Victoria Street Car Park I am confident this new facility will be built on schedule and to a very high quality."

Subject to planning approval, the new car park will be built in front of the Exhibition Centre on former infilled docks by constructors Willmott Dixon, and is planned for completion by Christmas 2019.