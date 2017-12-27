Police Hunt Hit And Run Driver

Police in Greater Manchester have released an image of a car they believe was used in a fatal hit and run on Christmas Day.

Shortly before 9pm on Christmas Day, Monday 25 December 2017, a pedestrian was crossing Oldham Road at the pelican crossing, close to the junction of Naylor Street.

The pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car, which failed to stop at the scene and continued along Oldham Road.

The woman in her 40s was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short time later. Her next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has since been released without charged.

A blue Peugeot 2008 with damage consistent with a collision was located today after being abandoned off Queens Road, Miles Platting.

Police Sergeant Brian Orr of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are releasing the photos of this vehicle so that people know exactly what information we are looking for in our investigation.

“If you saw the Peugeot on Christmas Day prior to the collision in the Manchester area or another area, please get in touch with us as soon as you can.

“We’ve examined CCTV in the area and are keen to speak to three men who were seen walking along Oldham Road, near to the junction of Queens Road shortly after the collision took place.

“Did you see them? Did you see anyone in the car? We need to hear from you if you did to find out exactly what happened and who is responsible for this tragedy.”

Anyone with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number 1546 of 25/12/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.