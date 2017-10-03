Police investigate Manchester rape

Shortly after 2.20am on Sunday 25 June 2017, police were called to reports of a rape on Granby Row in Manchester.

Two male passers-by intervened and the offender ran away.

The 18-year-old victim, who was with her friend at the time, had been approached by two men on Chorlton Street.

These men had walked with them to Granby Row, where the incident took place.

Further enquiries have established that the second woman, aged 18, was sexually assaulted by the other man.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with this incident.

Detective Constable Emma Cyprien of GMP’s Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: “Our investigation into this incredibly distressing attack, is still ongoing.

“We have released these imagines in the hope that someone recognises the men from their distinctive style, and can come forward and aid with our enquiries.

“This happened after a busy Saturday night in Manchester, and I’d ask anyone who was in the nearby area at the time to share any details with us, no matter how small.”