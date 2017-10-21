Police launch murder investigation

Teenager Kyron Webb who was stabbed in Moston has sadly died.

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Kyron Webb in Manchester have released an 18 year old man without charge.

On Tuesday night officers were called to Moston to reports that a boy had been found with stab wounds.

15-year-old Kyron Webb was taken to hospital where he passed away last night.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a section 18 wounding but has since been eliminated from police enquiries.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy still being questioned.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to work out exactly what happened.

Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry, from GMP’s City of Manchester team, said: “This was a horrific attack on a teenager which has resulted in tragedy.

“My heart goes out to Kyron and his family during this extremely difficult time. I can’t imagine what they are going through and we are doing all we can to support them.

“We will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice and I would like to appeal directly to the public to please come forward with any information you have.

“We know the area was busy at the time of the attack and it’s likely someone saw something that they don’t necessarily realise could prove vital to our investigation. If you saw something, please call us.

“A boy’s life has been taken away and his family deserve answers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908 or 101 quoting the reference number 1969 of the 17 October 2017, alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111