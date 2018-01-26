Police Launch Wigan Murder Probe

Police have begun a murder investigation following the death of a man in Wigan.

At around 10.55am on Thursday 25 January 2018 police were called to reports that a man had died at a house on Levens Place in Ince.

Enquiries were immediately carried out to understand the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and sometime later, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment for an unrelated matter.

Detective Sergeant Dave Johnston of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “The man’s family have been informed and we are supporting them as they deal with this heart-breaking news.

“I can appreciate this is extremely distressing for people in the local area, who will have seen a lot of officers coming and going throughout the day, but we need to make sure that we collect as much evidence as we can and examine every bit of information available to us.

“If you know anything that would help us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5307 quoting reference number 688 of 25/01/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.