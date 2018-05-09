Prince William To Attend Arena Memorial

Mrs May and William will join families of those who lost their lives and emergency workers who went to their aid in taking part in the National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral on May 22.

The announcement came as Manchester City Council unveiled more details of events to commemorate the 22 innocent people killed by the bomb at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

A national one-minute silence will be held at 2.30pm on May 22, and there will be a collective singing event Manchester Together With One Voice in the city's Albert Square that evening.

A Trees of Hope trail will feature 28 Japanese maple trees, along a route from Victoria Station to St Ann's Square, to which messages can be attached using specially-designed cardboard tags.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said he hoped the trees would create "a moving and memorable sight which will help people to reflect on last year's events".

He added: "We know that the anniversary will be an incredibly difficult time for many people, especially those who lost loved ones or were badly injured.

"Yet we saw last year in countless good deeds, instances of compassion and refusal to give in to hatred that the worst of times can bring out the best in people.

"That is the hope that the Trees of Hope trail will symbolise."