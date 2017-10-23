Ronald Koeman Sacked As Everton Boss

23 October 2017, 13:59

Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as Everton manager.

The Toffees sit third bottom in the Premier League after winning just two of their opening nine league games and the Dutchman has paid the price.

A statement from the club read: "Chairman Bill Kenwright, the board of directors and major shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season's Premier League campaign."

