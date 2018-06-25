Safe Standing Debate Returns

Politicians will discuss plans to re-introduce 'safe standing' at football mathces.

Standing was banned at top-flight football matches following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 which saw 96 Liverpool fans lose their life.

MPs will address the issue in the House of Commons after a petition to have the matter discussed reached 100,000 signatures.



Celtic have successfully introduced a safe standing area in recent years, but no English top-flight or second-tier team currently has safe standing within their stadium.

Minister for Sport Tracey Crouch recently rejected a proposal from Premier League side West Brom to introduce a safe standing at The Hawthorns, with the Minister claiming the change was only wanted by a "vocal minority".

But given the volume of interest the safe standing petition has raised, the Minister has now promised to approach the matter again during the debate.

Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town have recently been given permission to add 'rail seats' to their stadium.