Sam Cook investigation issue a photo

Merseyside Police detectives investigating the murder of Sam Cook are issuing the image of a man they urgently need to speak to in connection with the investigation.



Detectives believe that 22-year-old Carl Madigan from Speke may have vital information and are asking him to come forward immediately to assist.



Detective Chief Inspector Mark Tivendale said: "Carl Madigan is someone we are very keen to speak to as soon as possible, as we continue our investigation into the tragic murder of Sam over three weeks ago.



“I would advise the public not to approach Madigan directly if you see him, contact police on 999 immediately and allow us to take the necessary action.



“I also want to make it clear that having any current association with Madigan will bring police to your door, so I would encourage anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward as soon as possible.



“We are grateful to all those who have come forward so far in connection with Sam’s murder, all of which is helping us progress the investigation.”



Officers would ask anyone who may come into contact with Madigan to contact the police on 999. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madigan, is asked to contact detectives on the hotline number 0800 230 600, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.