Search For Missing Sale Man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from Sale.

He has not been seen since and police and his family are becoming increasingly concerned about him.

He is white, 5ft 8in tall, and has short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Detective Inspector Carl Gilbert said: “Caspar has not been seen now since Sunday and this is completely out of character for him.

“His family are extremely worried about him and I would urge you to get in touch with police if you see Caspar of know where he is.”