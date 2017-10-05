Search For Missing Sale Man

5 October 2017, 15:05

CASPER BLACKBURN

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from Sale.

He has not been seen since and police and his family are becoming increasingly concerned about him.

He is white, 5ft 8in tall, and has short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Detective Inspector Carl Gilbert said: “Caspar has not been seen now since Sunday and this is completely out of character for him.

“His family are extremely worried about him and I would urge you to get in touch with police if you see Caspar of know where he is.”

Trending on Heart

Keeley Hawes, Richard Madden, Bodyguard

'Line Of Duty' Writer Reunites With Keeley Hawes!

Rio Ferdinand Book Asset

Rio Ferdinand Reveals The Trickiest Thing About Being Mum and Dad, And It's Not What You'd Expect!
Doctor Foster

'Doctor Foster' Nearly Had A VERY Different Ending!

What Hair Colour Should You Have?

QUIZ: Liven Up Your Look! Find Out What Crazy Hair Colour Would Suit Your Personality.

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Attempted murder' victim is top parachutist, court hears

Royal Mail vows to stop strike as union reveals date of walkout

Ex-Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg: Join Labour or Tories to stop Brexit

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News