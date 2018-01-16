Sleeping Lorry Driver Jailed

A lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel drove for almost a mile on the wrong side of the M62 on Merseyside “in every drivers’ nightmare’ and caused a two-car smash.

Michael Hughes veered across two westbound lanes and demolished the central reservation which woke him up but he then continued to drive against on-coming traffic before turning off at the next junction.

Jailing 63-year-old Hughes, a former soldier, today (Mon) for nine months a judge described it as “almost miraculous that something catastrophic did not happen.”

Scores of horrified drivers had to move out of the way as Hughes drove towards them in the outside lane of the M62 heading east near Warrington and one van driver collided with the rear of the car in front after they both had to swerve to avoid the hgv.

Hughes, who had undiagnosed sleep apnoea, had earlier started feeling sleepy but did not take the opportunity to call at Buttonwood service station while heading west as he did not want to be late and get in trouble with his bosses.

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones described his driving after waking up as “a quite bizarre course of dangerous driving’” and said as a professional driver he should have realised how dangerous it was to continue to drive while drowsy.

“What happened resulted from your decision not to stop when you felt sleepy and carried on pressing ahead.”

He was driving at “not inconsiderable speed” and the van driver, Aden Stocks, who collided with another car, “sustained significant injuries to his neck and back” and has been so badly affected psychologically he has had to leave his job as it involves driving.

Hughes, of Dunster Road, Longton, Stoke-On-Trent, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the afternoon of September 7, 2016. He was banned from driving for four years four months.

Graphic footage from his dash cam was played to Liverpool Crown Court showing him drifting from the inside lane of the westbound carriageway near junction 7 towards St Helens, across the other lanes and ploughing through the central reservation.

He then drove in the outside lane of the eastbound carriageway before coming off at junction 8 and going back to junction 7 and then continuing his journey to Seaforth Docks where he was arrested.

Police had been alerted by calls from shocked motorists who had had to take evasive action, said Jonathan Rogers, prosecuting.

Nicholas Walker, defending, said that Hughes has since been diagnosed with sleep apnoea. He described the way the incident unfolded as “quite baffling”.

“It is only good fortune no-one was very seriously hurt. It is every drivers’ nightmare to be on a road and see a hgv coming towards them.”

The collision with the central reservation woke him up but he hit his head and was “disorientated.”

When police spoke to him afterwards he failed every driver awareness test and they thought he must have been under then influence of some substance but he was not, said Mr Walker.

He said that he had driving along the wrong carriageway in “an almost trance like state.” Mr Walker added that Hughes had not been driving in a cavalier way but it had clearly been dangerous.

Hughes has not driven since and will be unable to continue his career as a lorry driver and is currently existing on £70 a week as he cannot yet claim his pension entitlements.