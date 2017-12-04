Teen Held Over Fatal Hit And Run

Police are questioning a Liverpool teenager after a fatal hit and run over the weekend.

A teenager has been arrested over the death of a 78-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run collision with a scrambler-type motorcycle.

The youth voluntarily attended a police station in Liverpool on Sunday in connection with the incident at the junction of Queens Drive and Moor Lane in Walton.

The local victim suffered multiple injuries at the scene at 5pm on Saturday and died shortly after in hospital.

Detectives said the motorcyclist came off underneath the flyover at the junction and then "callously" rode off against the flow of traffic as the pensioner lay stricken on the ground.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "A teenage boy has today voluntarily attended a police station in Liverpool in connection with the fatal road traffic collision in Walton.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

"He will be interviewed under caution by detectives this afternoon."

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the orange scrambler-type motorbike being ridden in the area before or afterwards to contact them on 0151 777 4065 or 777 5747.