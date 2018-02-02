Ten Charged After Manchester Drug Raids

Ten people have been charged following drug raids across Greater Manchester.

On Thursday 1 February 2018, officers executed warrants at a number of properties across Cheetham Hill, Crumpsall, Salford and Bacup as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs in Manchester.

The ten have all been charged with offences relating to the supply of Class A drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act and have been remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 2 February 2018.