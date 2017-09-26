Tributes are paid to actor Tony Booth

26 September 2017, 15:07

Booth Tony

Booth, 85, who was the father of Cherie Blair, died on Monday night.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2004 and had also suffered heart problems.

A statement released on behalf of his wife Steph Booth said: "It is with sadness we announce the death of Antony Booth, actor and political campaigner.

"Tony passed away late last night with close family members in attendance.

"The family ask for their privacy to be respected at this time."

Booth's character in the hugely popular sitcom reflected his own left-wing political beliefs.

When his son-in-law Tony Blair became Prime Minister in 1997, his political views proved to be an occasional thorn in the PM's side.

